Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 151.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

LSST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. 467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

