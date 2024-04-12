Hartford Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSSTFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $2,906,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 151.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

LSST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.80. 467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,885. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

(Free Report)

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST)

Receive News & Ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.