Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 0.3 %

HROWM stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

