Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Down 0.9%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. 1,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14.
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
