Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.20 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.