Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 224 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $212.33 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.