Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
