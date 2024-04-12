Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $302.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

