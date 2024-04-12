Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $69.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

