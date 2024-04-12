Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $129.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

