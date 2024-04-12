Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,855,000.

OIH opened at $342.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.48 and a 200-day moving average of $315.56. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $246.04 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

