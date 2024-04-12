Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

