Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 345 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $238.02 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

