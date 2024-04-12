Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Buy on The Dip: One a Value, the Other High-Yielding
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.