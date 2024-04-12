GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR) Director Eric Yves Graveline Acquires 20,000 Shares

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) Director Eric Yves Graveline acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,600.00.

GURU Organic Energy Price Performance

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$7.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.95 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GURU Organic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GURU Organic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.