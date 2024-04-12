Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.81

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.81 and traded as high as C$49.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$49.50, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.84. The firm has a market cap of C$134.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$62.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7219756 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Further Reading

