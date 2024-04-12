Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.81

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.81 and traded as high as C$49.50. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$49.50, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.84. The firm has a market cap of C$134.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.14.
Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 233.40% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of C$62.25 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.7219756 earnings per share for the current year.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
