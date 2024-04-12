GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.80 on Friday. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 315.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 2,845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

