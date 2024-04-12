Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 525.8% in March

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,814,100 shares, an increase of 525.8% from the March 15th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.4 days.

Grupo México Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo México, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, cargo transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, Transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

