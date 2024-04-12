Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Short Interest Up 525.8% in March

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,814,100 shares, an increase of 525.8% from the March 15th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.4 days.
Grupo México Stock Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:GMBXF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 18,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872. Grupo México has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96.
Grupo México Company Profile
