Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 620.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grown Rogue International Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRUSF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 318,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,020. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.79. Grown Rogue International has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.36.

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, which are classified as indicas, sativas, and hybrids, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through dispensaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.