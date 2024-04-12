Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 1.6% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $24,562,000. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPI stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,578. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

