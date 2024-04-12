GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Shares Up 1.3%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 20,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 48,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90.

GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GreenFirst Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of C$103.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GreenFirst Forest Products

About GreenFirst Forest Products

In other GreenFirst Forest Products news, Director Michael Clark Mitchell purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,300.00. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

