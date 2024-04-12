Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stephens

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:GBX opened at $53.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $195,230.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,214,000 after purchasing an additional 249,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

