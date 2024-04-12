GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Up 6%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.31. Approximately 1,426,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,216,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.50.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,224,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

