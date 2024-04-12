Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 281,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 420,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.94 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTE. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 369,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

