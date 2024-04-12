Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Update

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Goodness Growth Stock Performance

Shares of Goodness Growth stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Goodness Growth has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.49.

Goodness Growth Company Profile

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, processes, and distributes medical and adult-use cannabis products. It sells cannabis products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries and third-party dispensaries in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

