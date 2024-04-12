Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
