Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

