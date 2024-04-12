Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMFree Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

