GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $135.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 14,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $127.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

