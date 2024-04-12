GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.6 days.
GMO internet group Trading Down 5.8 %
GMO internet group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
About GMO internet group
