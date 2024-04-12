GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 284.6 days.

GMO internet group Trading Down 5.8 %

GMO internet group stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. GMO internet group has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

About GMO internet group

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

