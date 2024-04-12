GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) vs. Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Head to Head Contrast

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Free Report) and Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

GlucoTrack has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westaim has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlucoTrack and Westaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$7.10 million ($0.37) -1.01 Westaim $8.63 million 39.45 $183.98 million $1.30 2.03

Analyst Recommendations

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than GlucoTrack. GlucoTrack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GlucoTrack and Westaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares GlucoTrack and Westaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -172.38% -127.42% Westaim 2,132.63% 38.69% 35.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westaim beats GlucoTrack on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and commercializing non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people with diabetes in the United States. It develops GlucoTrack, a non-invasive blood glucose monitor that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

