GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s (GFS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GFS. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $51.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 63,726.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after buying an additional 5,544,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 36,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 40.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after buying an additional 838,355 shares during the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

