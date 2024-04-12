Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 30,662 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.30.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Featured Articles

