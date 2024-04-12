Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 70,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 30,662 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.30.
Global Blue Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Analysts expect that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
