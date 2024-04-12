Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Glen Eagle Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12. The stock has a market cap of C$715,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Glen Eagle Resources

(Get Free Report)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Eagle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Eagle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.