Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE GKOS opened at $99.26 on Monday. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $52,784.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,113.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,354 shares of company stock worth $23,395,459 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1,098.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after acquiring an additional 287,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

