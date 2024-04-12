GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,752 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 117.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 429,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,903,000 after buying an additional 364,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $10,867,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:MEI opened at $12.57 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.21 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $444.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.15%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

