GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ IART opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IART. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.