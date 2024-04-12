GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $217.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average of $224.69. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.