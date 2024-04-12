GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.57. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

