GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4,539.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 56,472 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.16 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $95.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

