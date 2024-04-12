GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Independent Bank worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 65.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Independent Bank by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $42,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $177.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Independent Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.