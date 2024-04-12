GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,325 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FELE opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.61 and a one year high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

