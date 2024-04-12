GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.4 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $294.47 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $319.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,433,123.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total value of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,220,619. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

