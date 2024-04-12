GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,270 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

