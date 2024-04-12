GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.19.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

