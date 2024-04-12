Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 7,219,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 10,976,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,564,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 187,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

