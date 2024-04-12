Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Trading Down 2.3%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 2,522,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,413,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

