General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.93. 1,102,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527,365. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

