General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.18.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

