Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,493,000 after buying an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $613,391,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $337.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.32 and a 200 day moving average of $303.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.