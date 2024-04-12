Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $940,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,132,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

