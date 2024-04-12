Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Featured Articles

