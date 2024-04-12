Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,745 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,660,000.

Shares of JPIB stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $418.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

